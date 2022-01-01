The inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place tonight from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgie.
Our live WWE Day 1 coverage will begin at 7pm ET with the one-hour Kickoff pre-show, which will feature Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro and Ricochet.
Stay tuned throughout the day for the latest Day 1 updates. Below is the current line-up for tonight’s pay-per-view:
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Title
Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch (c)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
The New Day vs. The Usos (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz
Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
Kickoff Pre-show
Ricochet and Cesaro vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland
Rappers The Migos make a special appearance as their “Straightenin” single is the official theme song
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]