As noted, Deanna Booher, best known for her stint on GLOW as Matilda The Hun and Queen Kong, passed away yesterday at 73. WWE took the time to release a statement on the passing earlier this morning, as seen below.

“We are saddened to learn that Deanna Booher, better known as “Matilda The Hun” and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away at the age of 73. Our sincerest thoughts are with her family, friends and those affected by her passing,” WWE.com writes.

“Born in Southern California, Booher would spend much of her life in the spotlight as a pioneer in sports-entertainment. After helping the wrestling team at El Camino Junior College win a state championship, Booher made her professional debut as the masked “Queen Kong.” Booher broke through competing as the feared Matilda The Hun in the innovative Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW) promotion. Outside of the ring, Booher appeared in movies such as “Spaceballs” and “Brainsmasher… A Love Story,” the television shows “Married… with Children” and “Night Court,” and even in the Aerosmith music video for “Love in an Elevator.”

WWE extends its condolences to Booher’s family, friends and fans.”

Deanna’s most recent appearances on camera include the 2012 documentary GLOW: The Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling, and the 2015 films The Dog Wedding and Femme d’Action, respectively. As noted, there is no known cause of death for Booher at this time.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]