WWE revealed their “Top 10 Moments of 2021” during their special broadcast on FS1 last night. You can see the full list below along with brief descriptions for each moment.

10 – Summerslam 2021: RKO-Bro win the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship from AJ Styles & Omos.

At first, Randy Orton and Riddle teaming together seemed like it might not work out well. But the chemistry was undeniable, and since their big victory over AJ Styles & Omos at SummerSlam, RK-Bro have been the reigning WWE RAW Tag Team Champions.

9 – Wrestlemania 37 – Kevin Owens defeats Sami Zayn and stuns Logan Paul.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are two lifelong friends that have had a seemingly never-ending rivalry since Owens first appeared in WWE. This culminated to a match at WrestleMania 37 earlier this year, in which Owens would come out victorious and then deliver a stunner to Zayn’s special guest, YouTube star, Logan Paul.

8 – Summerslam 2021 – Bobby Lashley defeats Bill Goldberg

As the match got underway, Goldberg performed a Spear on Bobby Lashley outside the ring, which Lashley needed time to recover from. This allowed MVP to get involved, attacking Goldberg’s leg with his cane. Lashley then focused on Goldberg’s leg for the remainder of the match until the referee determined he was unable to continue. Goldberg’s fifteen-year-old son, Gage, then appeared to try and help his father but subsequentially got put in Lashley’s Hurt Lock submission.

7 – Summerslam 2021 – Charlotte Flairs wins WWE Raw Women’s Championship in Triple Threat over Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.

This was Charlotte’s 15th title win (including her NXT women’s title reigns), defeating the current champion at the time, Nikki A.S.H., and one of her longtime rivals, Rhea Ripley, in a triple threat match. The final moments of the bout saw Flair forcing Nikki to submit to the Figure Eight Leg Lock to win her record-sixth Raw Women’s Championship.

6 – Wrestlemania 37 – Bad Bunny and Damian Priest defeat John Morrison and The Miz.

In a surprisingly athletic first debut, international hip-hop star Bad Bunny joined forces with current United States Champion Damian Priest to take on The Miz & Morrison at WrestleMania 37. After hitting a crossbody, a falcon arrow suplex, and even a Canadian destroyer (flipping piledriver) on the outside, Bad Bunny picked up the win.

5 – Crown Jewel – Edge defeats Seth Rollins inside Hell In A Cell.

In a brutal Hell in a Cell match and the first to take place in Saudi Arabia, Edge finished off his rivalry with Seth Rollins by defeating him inside “The Devil’s Playground”. Their rivalry that started at Money in the Bank in July finally came to an end in October at the pay-per-view event, Crown Jewel.

4 – Wrestlemania 37 – Bianca Belair defeats Sasha Banks to win the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.

In a highly-acclaimed match by fans and industry professionals, Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks to win her fist singles title — the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. This was the first time two black women were in a main event WrestleMania match and they lived up to the massive expectations.

3 – Summerslam 2021 – Becky Lynch returns as a surprise to beat Bianca Belair to win the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair’s title reign lasted until SummerSlam 2021, where instead of facing her scheduled opponent Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch made her surprise return and beat Bianca in less than a minute. The Man had given birth and returned in the same year to instantly recapture a top WWE Women’s title at the expense of the former champion, Bianca Belair.

2 – Monday Night Raw – Big E cashes in Money in the Bank to win the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley.

A WWE mainstay that has always proved himself a great worker but never won the big one — a major WWE title — was none other than Big E. But that all changed on September 13, 2021 when Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and defeated Bobby Lashley on RAW to become the WWE Champion for his first time.

1 – Summerslam 2021 – Brock Lesnar returns to confront Roman Reigns.

In another shocker, following Becky Lynch’s surprise return earlier in the night, Brock Lesnar returned at SummerSlam after Roman Reigns retained his Universal Championship against John Cena. But for the first time since his return to WWE in 2012, Lesnar took on the babyface role in his pursuit of Roman Reigns and the WWE Universal Championship.