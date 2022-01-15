The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Tommaso Ciampa makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. T-Bar makes his entrance.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. T-Bar

They lock up. T-Bar pushes Ciampa to the ropes. Ciampa locks in a headlock on T-Bar. T-Bar blocks a headlock takeover as he pushes Ciampa to get out of the headlock. Ciampa dropkicks the knee of T-Bar. Ciampa eventually hits a Diving Clothesline on T-Bar. T-Bar grabs Ciampa by the throat and goes for a Chokeslam, Ciampa fights out of it. Ciampa connects with a boot to the face of T-Bar. T-Bar connects with a boot to the face of Ciampa. T-Bar pins Ciampa for a two count. T-Bar goes for his Modified Sidwalk Slam, Ciampa reverses it into a pin with a bridge for the three count.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) defeating The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & King Woods in a Street Fight to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Seth Rollins defeating Big E.

Pete Dunne and Akira Tozawa make their entrances.

Pete Dunne vs. Akira Tozawa

They lock up. Dunne takes Tozawa to the mat. Tozawa eventually connects with several forearm strikes to the face of Dunne. Dunne kicks Tozawa’s arm. Dunne sends Tozawa to the ropes. Tozawa hits a Hurricanruna on Dunne. Tozawa hits a Shining Wizard on Dunne. Tozawa ascends the turnbuckles. Tozawa hits a Missile Dropkick from off the top rope on Dunne. Tozawa pins Dunne for a two count. Tozawa goes for a Suplex, Dunne gets out of it. Tozawa connects with a back elbow to Dunne. Dunne kicks Tozawa in the face. Dunne hits a German Suplex on Tozawa. Dunne hits his Bitter End finisher on Tozawa. Dunne pins Tozawa for the win.

Winner: Pete Dunne

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Doudrop defeating Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match to become the number one contender for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]