The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Tommaso Ciampa makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Akira Tozawa makes his entrance.

Akira Tozawa vs. Tommaso Ciampa

They lock up. Ciampa locks in a headlock on Tozawa reverses it into a headlock of his own on Ciampa. Ciampa backs Tozawa into the corner. Tozawa hits a Hurricanruna on Ciampa. Tozawa dropkicks Ciampa. Ciampa eventually connects with a Pump Kick to Tozawa. Ciampa pins Tozawa for a two count. Ciampa hits a Tiger Driver on Tozawa. Ciampa pins Tozawa for the three count.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring the in-ring confrontation between Seth Rollins and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Doudrop & RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeating Liv Morgan & Bianca Belair.

Pete Dunne and T-Bar make their entrances.

Pete Dunne vs. T-Bar

They lock up. T-Bat tosses Dunne to the mat. T-Bar eventually hits a Sit-Out Chokeslam on Dunne. T-Bar pins Dunne for a two count. T-Bar connects with a pair of elbows to the face of Dunne. T-Bar goes for a Powerbomb on Dunne. Dunne reverses it into a shoulder-lock on T-Bar. Dunne rolls T-Bar up for the win.

Winner: Pete Dunne

Lashley match on RAW to close it.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Bobby Lashley defeating Seth Rollins via Disqualification.

