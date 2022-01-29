The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. LA Knight makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Cedric Alexander (with Shelton Benjamin) makes his entrance.

Cedric Alexander vs. LA Knight

Alexander kicks Knight in the midsection. Alexander sends Knight to the corner. Knight clotheslines Alexander. Knight eventually connects with a knee strike to the head of Alexander from the apron. Knight hits a Diving Shoulder-Block from the apron into the ring on Alexander. Knight goes for a Back Suplex, Alexander gets out of it. Knight pushes Alexander into the corner. Knight hits a Jumping Neck-Breaker on Alexander. Knight hits a Powerslam on Alexander. Knight drops an elbow on Alexander. Benjamin gets up on the apron. Alexander rolls Knight up for a two count. Knight hits a Modified Reverse STO on Alexander. Knight pins Alexander for the win.

Winner: LA Knight

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins defeating SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) via Disqualification.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the in-ring confrontation between The Miz & Maryse and Beth Phoenix & Edge.

Roderick Strong and T-Bar make their entrances.

Roderick Strong vs. T-Bar

They lock up. T-Bar tosses Strong to the mat. Strong eventually hits an Olympic Slam on T-Bar. Strong pins T-Bar for a two count. Strong locks in a Double Leg Lock on T-Bar. T-Bar kicks Strong backward to get out of it. T-Bar connects with a boot to Strong. T-Bat hits a Sit-Out Chokeslam on Strong. T-Bar pins Strong for the win.

Winner: T-Bar

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring the weigh-in segment with Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

