The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. T-Bar makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Sal Sergio is already in the ring.

T-Bar vs. Sal Sergio

They lock up. T-Bar pushes Sergio to the mat. T-Bar eventually gets Sergio up into a cross-body position before tossing him out of the ring over the top rope. T-Bar goes after Sergio at ringside. T-Bar Chokeslams Sergio on to the apron. Back in the ring, T-Bar gets Sergio up. T-Bar connects with a boot to Sergio. T-Bar hits his Eyes Wide Shut finisher on Sergio.

Winner: T-Bar

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Charlotte Flair defeating Toni Storm to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring The Street Prophets (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) defeating Dominik & Rey Mysterio to earn a future RAW Tag Team Championship Match.

Shelton Benjamin and Veer Mahaan make their entrances.

Veer Mahaan vs. Shelton Benjamin

They lock up. Mahaan backs Benjamin to the corner. Mahaan eventually goes for a chop to the head of Benjamin, Benjamin dodges it. Benjamin connects with a spin-kick to Mahaan. Benjamin goes for a T-Bone Suplex on Mahaan, Mahaan elbows the back of Benjamin’s head to get out of it. Benjamin strikes Mahaan. Mahaan clotheslines Benjamin. Mahaan hits a Modified Reverse DDT on Benjamin. Mahaan pins Benjamin for the three count.

Winner: Veer Mahaan

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Edge disrupting Maryse and The Miz’s Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony.