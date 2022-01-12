Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look at how Bron Breakker captured the NXT Title from Tommaso Ciampa in the New Year’s Evil main event last Tuesday. We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined a ringside by Wade Barrett.

– We go right to the ring and Samantha Irvin interviews new NXT Champion Bron Breakker. The sirens start up and out comes Breakker to a pop. Breakker hits the ring and raises the NXT Title in the air.

Some fans chant “you deserve it!” while others respond “no he don’t!” in response. Breakker thanks Tommaso Ciampa and praises him as a top performer and an outstanding human being. Breakker says most didn’t see it but Ciampa grabbed his neck after the match and told him this is his time, and then exited the ring to pay respects to his father, Rick Steiner, who was here for the first time. Fans bark for Rick. Breakker knows he has big shoes to fill but he’s here to do it for the fans.

Breakker says if anyone in the back wants to come challenge him, just know that every day you show up to train, he’s already training, when you show up to watch film, he’s already watched it, and he’s the first to show up, because he’s NXT Champion. Breakker says he’s ready to prove why he won the title each and every week. He drops the mic and exits the ring, raising the NXT Title in the air.

Breakker poses at ringside for the crowd but the music interrupts and out comes Legado del Fantasma – Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. They have a brief staredown before Breakker heads to the back and Legado del Fantasma heads to the ring.

Santos Escobar vs. Xyon Quinn

Santos Escobar waits in the ring while Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde stand by. The music hits and out comes Xyon Quinn. The winner of this match will leave with Elektra Lopez at his side.

The bell rings and Quinn unloads on Escobar to start. We see Lopez watching the match from the platform above the crowd. Quinn works Escobar around the ring and unloads in the corner now, rocking him with a headbutt. Quinn beats Escobar down with elbow strikes. Quinn scoops Escobar and launches him face-first into a top turnbuckle, dazing Escobar. Quinn grounds Escobar now but he quickly fights up to his feet.

Quinn grinds Escobar’s face across the top rope as fans do dueling chants. Quinn continues dominate Escobar, putting him down in the corner again. Lopez looks on from her platform as we go to commercial.

