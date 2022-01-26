Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with MSK’s Wes Lee and Nash Carter on the stage with the trophy for the 2022 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. They get hyped up and mention The Shaman, Riddle. They go on and the crowd gets behind them as they head to the ring. Vic Joseph welcomes us to NXT and he’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Tournament Match: MSK vs. Jacket Time

MSK’s Wes Lee and Nash Carter go right to the ring for tonight’s opener. Out next comes Jacket Time’s Kushida and Ikemen Jiro as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. The winners of this bout will face Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in the next round.

Fans chant for Jacket Time as Carter and Kushida go at it to start. Vic announces the Vengeance Day special for February 15. Lee comes in but Jiro ends up taking control as he tags in. Jiro and Lee trade offense and counters, showing each other up. More back and forth now. Jacket Time runs wild on Lee. Kushida is legal now as fans continue chanting for Jacket Time.

Jiro tags back in for another double team to Lee. MSK double teams Jiro now and Carter hits a Bronco Buster but gets booed. Carter for a close 2 count as Kushida breaks the pin up. MSK ends up taking control and leveling Jiro with a big double team, then posing on the apron together as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Carter turns it around on Jiro with big power moves, including a bridging German suplex. Carter continues running wild and hits a Shooting Star Press for a close 2 count. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as Jiro mounts offense on Lee. Jiro can’t get the pin and can’t believe Lee kicked out. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Jacket Time runs wild on Lee with a double team until Carter makes the save. They toss Carter to the floor as fans chant “this is awesome!” again. Lee blocks a double team and drops Kushida. Jiro goes back to the top but misses a big Swanton as Lee moves out of the way.

Kushida and Carter tag in at the same time. Carter with a big jumping knee strike. Lee comes in to double team Kushida but he gets his knees up and goes into the Hoverboard Lock. Carter resists but Kushida tightens the hold. Carter rams Kushida into the turnbuckles to break the hold, and in comes Lee for a big double team from the corner for the pin to win and advance.

Winners: MSK

– After the match, MSK stands tall as the music hits. They will now face Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in the semi-finals. Fans chant “that was awesome!” as MSK and Jacket Time show respect to each other.

– Io Shirai and Zoey Stark are backstage. Zoey is disappointed she won’t be cleared in time for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and says Shirai needs to find a new partner. She says Shirai has done everything else in NXT and it would be awesome to put her name on the Dusty Cup. Shirai doesn’t want a new partner. Stark wonders if this means Shirai likes her. Tiffany Stratton walks up and insults Stark’s outfit, saying she found it on the clearance rack. Stratton says Shirai will have plenty of time to find a new partner after she defeats her tonight. Stratton walks off and Shirai rants in Japanese.

– We go back to the arena and MSK is celebrating around the Dusty Classic trophy, but the music hits and out comes Legado del Fantasma – Santos Escobar, Elektra Lopez, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. They trade a few looks with MSK and the group heads to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded video with Cameron Grimes issuing a warning to Tony D’Angelo ahead of tonight’s #1 contender’s match. Grimes says he will be the one to challenge NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes at Vengeance Day. We see Hayes and Trick Williams arriving to the building moments ago. They had singer OllieJayy arriving with them, and she will be performing her NXT theme song tonight. We go back to the ring and Escobar has the mic. He says each and every week, ever since NXT Champion Bron Breakker has shown his face, everyone in the back mocks him, because of his father and his uncle, especially because of his family’s poor math skills, and then when the jokes are done, everyone tells Bron how special he is and how he will be a huge star some day, some even have the nerve to call him a huge star right now. Escobar says he will not do that. He prides himself on being real from the start because that’s a trait passed down to him by his father.

Escobar says he and Bron come from similar upbringings, which is why Bron and his family don’t impress or intimidate Escobar. He says the truth is, he doesn’t like Bron, actually he despises Bron, and how fast he got here, how he’s been giving all these opportunities, but most of all, he despises that Bron won the NXT Title before him. He says Bron has only been here a few months and already makes him sick. The sirens interrupt and out comes the NXT Champion to a big pop and some barking from the crowd.

Bron says let’s get to it. He thinks Santos is a great Superstar but he’s insecure, and needs the others in Legado del Fantasma by his side. Bron admits they did grow up like each other but his family taught him to face business head on and Santos’ family taught him to… Santos yells at Bron to keep his family out of his mouth. Bron hushes him and says the champ is speaking now. Bron tells Santos to issue the challenge and he will accept. Santos says Bron has a big target on his back for someone who is always alone. Santos says he does things on his own time and when he’s ready, Bron will know. Fans boo. Legado del Fantasma exits the ring now. Mendoza and Wilde try to attack Bron but he fights them off and clears the ring to a pop. Escobar talks trash from the entrance-way while Bron yells back at him from the ring, challenging him to come fight.

– We get a video package on tonight’s Falls Count Anywhere match between Boa and Solo Sikoa. Back to commercial.

