Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT New Year's Evil Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Title vs. Title Unification Match

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes

Imperium (WALTER, NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle and MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter)

AJ Styles appears live to confront Grayson Waller

