WWE NXT Superstars LA Knight and Roderick Strong were featured in a backstage segment with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode after last night’s RAW went off the air.

RAW featured a segment where The Dirty Dawgs attacked Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio after their win over The Street Profits. This led to a brawl between the three teams, with the babyfaces dumping Roode and Ziggler from the ring to promote Sunday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

As seen in the video below, Sarah Schreiber interviewed Roode and Ziggler after the show when Strong was seen walking by, which caught Ziggler’s eye. Knight then came walking by and Ziggler insulted him, asking if this was “Bring Your Kid to Work Day.”

Knight had words with Roode and Ziggler, and invited them to come visit him at NXT. It was teased that we may see Roode and Ziggler on next week’s NXT episode, but there’s also speculation on Knight and other NXT Superstars being used at The Rumble on Saturday.

As noted at this link, Knight and Strong both worked last night’s WWE Main Event tapings before RAW. There is no word on if they will be used at The Rumble on Saturday, or if we might see Roode and Ziggler turn up on NXT this week, or next.

There are currently just 8 open spots for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on Saturday. You can click here for the current card.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the segment with the NXT Superstars and The Dirty Dawgs below:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]