On tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0, announcers Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett confirmed that Odyssey Jones recently underwent surgery for a ruptured patella tendon.

Jones suffered the injury in a match against Saurav Gurjar during the WWE 205 Live tapings held on January 11. As noted earlier, the match never aired on TV as Jones had to be helped to the back after blowing his kneecap.

On last week’s NXT, Jones showed up in a pair of crutches, and ran into Joe Gacy and Harland outside the trainer’s room. Later in the show, Jones was seen laying on the training room floor with Harland standing over him, implying that Jones had suffered a beatdown. It now appears the angle was done to write Jones off WWE TV until he recovers from his injury.

Stay tuned for updates on Odyssey Jones’ recovery.

Vic Joseph says Odyssey Jones underwent surgery for a ruptured patella is expected to be out of action until the fall.#WWENXT — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 26, 2022

Sorry world I’ll be better! 🙏🏿 — Odyssey Jones (@oshow94) January 19, 2022

