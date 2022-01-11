Top WWE NXT Superstars worked tonight’s pre-RAW WWE Main Event taping at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Matches taped tonight were Tommaso Ciampa vs. T-BAR and Pete Dunne vs. Akira Tozawa.

You can click here for full spoilers from the Main Event taping. The matches will air this Thursday on Hulu.

As noted, last Friday’s pre-SmackDown dark match saw Ciampa defeat Dunne in singles action.

Ciampa lost the NXT Title to Bron Breakker at last Tuesday’s NXT New Year’s Evil special. Dunne has been feuding with Tony D’Angelo and will face him in a “Crowbar on a Pole” match tomorrow night.

There’s no word on if Ciampa and Dunne are being called up to the main roster for good, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.

