The first two teams have advanced in the 2022 WWE NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

This week’s NXT 2.0 episode saw The Creed Brothers defeat Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs to advance, while Malik Blade and Edris Enofe got the upset over Legado del Fantasma’s Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde to advance.

The Creed Brothers will now advance to the semi-finals to face the winners of Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans. Blade and Enofe will face the winners of MSK vs. Jacket Time in the semi-finals.

Next week’s NXT 2.0 episode will feature the final two first round bouts – MSK vs. Jacket Time, and Chase and Hayward vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans.

The winners of the tournament will earn a future title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium.

The 2022 NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will begin in February.

