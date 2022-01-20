WWE producer & road agent “The Hurricane” Shane Helms believes NXT Superstar Gunther, fka WALTER, “will be just fine” despite getting a new in-ring name.

Helms pointed to his WWE TV debut on the July 5, 2001 episode of SmackDown, where he would lose his WCW Cruiserweight Championship to Billy Kidman, change his in-ring name from Shane Helms to “Hollywood” Gregory Helms, and lose his entrance song and finisher. Helms tweeted on Wednesday:

In my WWE TV debut, I lost: -My name

-My gimmick

-My entrance

-My entrance song

-My finisher

-And my WCW Cruiserweight Championship. ALL IN ONE NIGHT. If I survived that, Walter will be just fine. 👍🏻👍🏻

Gunther defeated Roderick Strong in a singles match on this week’s NXT 2.0. The show ended with Imperium (Gunther, NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) brawling with Diamond Mine (Strong, The Creed Brothers), so it looks like the two stables will be feuding going forward.

