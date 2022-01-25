Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH.

– The Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network, live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton. Corey Graves is in the ring.

– We go right to the ring for the opening segment as Adam Pearce welcomes us to the Weigh-In for the WWE Title match at the Royal Rumble. Corey Graves is standing with Pearce. Pearce introduces Bobby Lashley first and out he comes with MVP. The pyro goes off and we see footage of Lashley training for the match on Saturday. Lashley poses in the corner as pyro goes off. Graves goes to introduce WWE Champion Brock Lesnar but Paul Heyman interrupts, making his way to the stage. Heyman is so tired of everyone stealing his shtick, especially when they can’t do it half as good as he does. Heyman goes on with a grand introduction for Lesnar and out he comes to a pop. Lesnar tips his cowboy hat to the crowd, hands the title to Heyman, then heads to the ring as the pyro goes off.

Graves isn’t sure if Lesnar is wearing appropriate attire for a weigh-in. Lesnar asks Graves if he wants him to get naked, then says let’s just carry on with the weigh-in. Graves asks Lashley to step on the scale first and fans start booing. Lashley weighs in at 273 pounds. MVP says that’s 273 pounds of an All-Mighty Killing Machine, closer to a God than a man, 273 pounds of bottled lighting Lesnar will have to deal with at The Rumble. MVP goes on hyping Lashley up.

Graves asks Lesnar to stop on the scale next, and encourages him to remove some of his clothing. Lesnar gives Heyman his cowboy hat but that’s it. Lesnar weighs in at 286 pounds. Lashley says this is pissing him off, Lesnar thinks this is funny. Lashley says Lesnar is acting like a fool because he knows Lashley will beat him for the WWE Title. Lashley says this will be the shortest title run of Lesnar’s entire career, and that’s not a prediction… that’s a spoiler. Lesnar asks who’s the comedian now? Lesnar taunts Lashley and drops the mic, then exits the ring as his music starts up. Lashley and MVP look on as Lesnar and Heyman head to the back.

– We see how Bianca Belair won the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble, then defeated Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37.

Bianca Belair vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega

We go right back to the ring and out comes Bianca Belair swinging her hair around. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers hype up tonight’s RAW line-up. Belair wraps up her entrance as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega makes her way out by herself. We get a pre-recorded video with Vega talking about how she will win The Rumble and then again at WrestleMania 38. The bell rings and they go at it. Belair scoops Vega and simply places her on the apron to show her strength, and blows a kiss at her to taunt her. Belair rag-dolls Vega back into the ring and slams her.

Belair keeps control and nails a dropkick, then a kip-up in the middle of the ring. Vega counters a suplex with a big Stunner in the middle of the ring. Vega works Belair over in the corner now. Vega with a running knee to the face. Vega bows to the crowd but they boo her. They tangle and Vega sends her into the turnbuckles. More back and forth now. Belair presses Vega high in the air from the top, then brings her to the middle of the ring but Vega slides down and mounts her from behind.

Vega has Belair down, on her back with a hold applied. Fans rally for Belair and she slams Vega back into the corner, then slams her. Belair mounts more offense now, then nails another kip-up for a pop. Belair with a suplex into another suplex, then a kip-up. Belair goes on but misses the moonsault as Vega gets her knees up.

Vega looks to capitalize with the Code Red now. Belair blocks the Code Red and goes right into the KOD for the pin to win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair stands tall and celebrates as her music hits and we get replays. Vega is shown down trying to recover at ringside.

– We see how Kevin Owens defeated WWE United States Champion Damian Priest in his first pinfall loss last week. Owens is backstage with Kevin Patrick now. Owens is insulted by Patrick saying he faked an injury last week. Owens says he just kept fighting through the pain and now he gets a title match because of that, and he will do the same tonight until he’s United States Champion. Owens walks off.

WWE United States Title Match: Kevin Owens vs. Damian Priest

We go back to the ring and out first comes WWE United States Champion Damian Priest. Priest enters the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. The bell rings and Priest immediately blocks a Stunner, taking it to the corner. Owens unloads with strikes and chops. Priest turns it back around with big rights and lefts. Owens goes for the leg but Priest rocks him and fights out of the corner. Owens gets the upperhand, drops Priest and nails a senton and elbow drop.

Owens goes on but Priest blocks a Corner Cannonball. Owens escapes a chokeslam attempt but Priest rocks him and sends him to the floor for a breather. Priest runs the ropes but puts the brakes on as Owens goes to the floor for a breather. Priest keeps control but Owens superkicks him on the apron, sending him back to the floor.

Owens goes for a big Cannonball from the apron to the floor but Priest gets his knees up and Owens lands bad. Priest then drops Owens hard over the edge of the apron and stands tall at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens avoids a Broken Arrow. Priest levels Owens for a close 2 count. Priest takes Owens to the top turnbuckle and rocks him with a right hand. Owens fights back and delivers a big headbutt to knock Priest down. Owens with a big tornado DDT. Owens goes back to the top for the Frogsplash but Priest kicks out just in time and Owens can’t believe it.

Priest blocks a Pop-Up Powerbomb, then nails a big boot. Priest goes on but Owens kicks out just in time. Priest shows some frustration now. Owens sells an arm injury but Priest isn’t buying it. Priest attacks Owens and ignores the referee but fans boo him. Owens rolls to the apron and drops Priest over the top rope, then rolls him with a handful of tights for a close 2 count.

Priest blocks a Stunner and drops Owens. Priest has snapped now. Priest unloads with kicks in the corner as the referee warns him. Priest backs off but attacks again. Priest keeps pounding on Owens until the referee calls the match.

Winner by DQ: Kevin Owens

– After the bell, fans continue booing Priest. Owens is announced as the winner, but Priest retains. Priest rushes out of the ring and to the back as the referee checks on Owens at ringside.

– We see how Nikki A.S.H. attacked Rhea Ripley last week. We get pre-recorded backstage promos with Rhea Ripley, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, and Liv Morgan talking about how they will win at the Royal Rumble.

Rhea Ripley, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Liv Morgan vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, Tamina Snuka and Nikki A.S.H.

We go back to the ring and out comes Rhea Ripley to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ripley waits in the ring as WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke comes to the ring. Jimmy says 24/7 Rules are suspended in this match. Liv Morgan is out next. We see Sonya Deville backstage yelling at WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, telling him to get his emotions under control while in matches or face the consequences. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella is out next to the ring and first for her team, followed by Tamina Snuka. Nikki A.S.H. joins them and they head to the ring together. We get pre-recorded backstage promos with Tamina, Carmella and Nikki talking about how they will win The Rumble on Saturday.

Brooke and Tamina go at it to start. Tamina drops her with ease and shows off some. Tamina rag-dolls Brooke on the mat now, grounding her. Brooke fights up and out but Brooke counters and tags in Ripley. Ripley dropkicks Tamina and knocks the others off the apron.

Tamina and Ripley go at it again with Ripley nailing a big clothesline and another right hand. Ripley with a basement dropkick to Tamina. Ripley with a spin kick and a Northern Lights suplex but Carmella breaks the pin up. Liv and the others get involved for a few seconds.

Carmella tags in now and slaps around Ripley, then yells in her face. Ripley rag-dolls Carmella into the Prism Trap submission, and Carmella taps out.

Winners: Rhea Ripley, Dana Brooke and Liv Morgan

– After the match, Ripley is standing tall and celebrating when Nikki hits the ring and drops her with a cheap shot. Nikki runs away while Ripley stares her down.

– We see what happened between RK-Bro and Alpha Academy last week.

– We go back to the ring for the Academic Challenge between RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy and RK-Bro. Chad Gable and Otis head to the ring for a Spelling Bee as we go back to commercial.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]