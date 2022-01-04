Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar opens the show

* Bobby Lashley vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins to determine Brock Lesnar’s challenger for the Royal Rumble

* The Miz and Maryse address WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix

* AJ Styles vs. Omos

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defends against Dolph Ziggler. Priest will lose the title if any disqualification or count out occurs

