Tonight's show comes from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Ronda Rousey returns to RAW and celebrates Women’s Royal Rumble win

* Brock Lesnar picks his WrestleMania 38 opponent after Men’s Royal Rumble win

* New WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP celebrate title win and bring back The All Mighty Era of RAW

* WWE Title Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Title Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens

