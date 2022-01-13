The WWE Elimination Chamber is reportedly returning next month.

The current plans call for WWE to bring back the Elimination Chamber structure for their next show in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 19, according to Fightful Select. There is no word yet on what the name of the event will be.

WWE has had plans to bring the Elimination Chamber to Saudi Arabia since they ran Crown Jewel there back in November 2021. There’s also been talk of taping an episode of WWE TV in Saudi Arabia in the future, but nothing has been confirmed.

The last WWE Elimination Chamber matches took place at the 2021 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Daniel Bryan won the first Chamber match of the night for an immediate title shot from WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and then Drew McIntyre retained the WWE Title in the second Chamber match of the night. The last women’s Chamber match took place at the 2020 pay-per-view, which saw Shayna Baszler get the win for a title shot at WrestleMania 36. The 2020 event also featured The Miz and John Morrison retaining the SmackDown Tag Team Titles inside the Chamber.

There is no word on if WWE will hold a men’s and women’s Chamber match in Saudi Arabia, but we will keep you updated.

