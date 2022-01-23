A new report from Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp indicates that WWE may be moving this year’s Money In The Bank event. This is due to UFC being in Las Vegas on the same Saturday, July 2.

It was noted how UFC will be using the T-Mobile Arena for their PPV show that Saturday July 2 at the same time WWE was scheduled to run MITB from the Allegiant Stadium. Though they aren’t at the exact same venue, the proximity would cause issues with logistics and for fans who want to attend both events.

However, WWE has also booked the Allegiant Stadium for Sunday, July 3, so it is possible the premium live event is moved one day over to Sunday, July 3. All will be sorted out by the time tickets go on sale later this year.

Last year’s WWE Money In The Bank premium live event featured standout moments such as the return of John Cena to WWE, Big E winning his Money in the Bank briefcase, and a thrilling match between Edge and Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

You can see the tweets below:

Yes https://t.co/5egUAZse0G — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 23, 2022

I'm told there's unlikely to be a conflict as WWE also has a hold on Allegiant Stadium for Sunday, July 3. With the Independence Day holiday on Monday, it looks like it will all be sorted by the time Money in the Bank tickets go on sale and there will be pretty big weekend there https://t.co/LPMmOnNqGs — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 23, 2022

