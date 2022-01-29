Details regarding the purchase of tickets for the WWE RAW after WrestleMania 38 have been revealed from WWE.com.

As seen in the press release below, tickets for the Monday, April 4 RAW will be going on sale Friday, February 4 at 10AM. You can see the press release below:

Tickets for the post WrestleMania edition of Monday Night Raw will go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 AM Central via Ticketmaster.com. Monday Night Raw will take place Monday, April 4 live from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The event will be broadcast live on USA Network. Information on additional WrestleMania Week events including Friday Night Smackdown, Hall of Fame & NXT Stand & Deliver will be announced in the near future.

As it mentions, details regarding the other WrestleMania weekend events like Hall of Fame, NXT Stand & Deliver, and others will be announced in the near future. We noted how the current plan is for NXT Stand and Deliver to be held on Saturday from 12-3pm ET as a matinee show to night 1 of WrestleMania. Stay tuned for further details on tickets for these events.

WrestleMania 38 is taking place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. WWE has been describing it as “the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history.” Tickets are still available and can be purchased at this link.

