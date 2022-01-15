Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will come face-to-face with Seth Rollins

* WWE Hall of Famer Lita makes her first blue brand appearance in almost 20 years

* Aliyah makes her blue brand singles debut against Natalya

* Sami Zayn debuts his new InZayn stunt show to “out-Jackass” Johnny Knoxville

