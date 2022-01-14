Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska with more build for the Royal Rumble.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s SmackDown, but they have confirmed that RAW Superstar Seth Rollins will be appearing to build to the Royal Rumble match with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Regarding Reigns, it’s expected that he will celebrate 500 days as champion tonight. He passed the milestone earlier this week.

SmackDown will likely see more blue brand Superstars announce their spots for the Royal Rumble after Sheamus confirmed his participation last week.

