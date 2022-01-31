In the aftermath of Ronda Rousey winning Saturday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match, a fan on Twitter made a joke about Big Swole & Cedric Alexander’s daughter watching WWE again.

Using a picture of Rousey pointing at the WrestleMania sign, the fan captioned his meme: “Heard Big Swole’s daughter is back watching WWE cause somebody that looks like her won the Rumble.”

Alexander was quick to blast the fan for using his daughter as “a punchline” in a distasteful joke.

I feel like I shouldn’t have to say this but here we go I will not tolerate my daughter being brought up on this bird app. As a professional wrestler I expect people to have opinions on my performances or what I say in promos or interviews, but My daughter is not a punchline for you to use on the internet to make yourself look cool. Have some respect and grow the hell up.

Big Swole didn’t hold back either, making it clear that the fan crossed the line by bring up her kids.

F–K. YOU. Honestly taking something like this and putting my daughter in it in this context is clown behavior. You can say whatever about me but folks kids are off limits. What the f–k is wrong with you?

Following her AEW departure last December, Swole revealed on her Swole World podcast that her daughter was drawn to WWE programming when she saw the likes of Big E and Bianca Belair in prominent main event spots.

“I knew something was up when my daughter, who loves watching wrestling, she would watch AEW all the time and seldomly watch WWE,” Swole said. “She’s not a big fan unless dad [Cedric] was on TV, which stopped happening after they [WWE] botched the Hurt Business. She would say, ‘Mommy, there is nobody that looks like me on AEW. There’s nobody that looks like daddy.’

“Then she started watching WWE because she saw Bianca and Big E. She saw herself represented. If that wasn’t a ‘click.’ ‘You are absolutely right. I don’t have an explanation.’ It’s 2021. Why are people saying, ‘it’ll take three years for AEW to have a black champ’? This is a scripted sport. It should not take that long if you have been watching WWE for 50+ years and you know what not to do.”

You can see Cedric Alexander & Big Swole’s tweets below.

