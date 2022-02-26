As noted yesterday, it was announced that Vince McMahon will appear this Thursday for an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, which streams on YouTube and SiriusXM.

There are now rumors online that this may set up an angle for WrestleMania 38, ultimately leading to Pat McAfee vs. Vince McMahon.

As we wait to see what their potential feud might bring, McAfee’s greatest rival in his WWE run so far, Adam Cole, took to social media with his own take on the situation. As fans recall, McAfee feuded with Adam Cole in 2020, which led to his in-ring debut at the “Takeover: XXX” event. He lost that match to Cole but would receive universal praise afterward, leading to another appearance in the ring at WWE NXT WarGames 2020.

“I dare @PatMcAfeeShow to welcome me back to his dumb podcast,” Adam Cole wrote on his Twitter. “I’d be a total pro. [prayer hands emoji]. No? Yea that’s what I thought. You’re a coward Pat. [middle finger emoji].”

Since their feud, Adam Cole has moved on to being a top player in All Elite Wrestling. He will be challenging AEW World Heavyweight Champion ‘Hangman’ Adam Page for the title at Revolution on March 6, 2022.

McAfee was promoted to color commentator of SmackDown on FOX in April of 2021, and has called the show each week with Michael Cole since then. Before digital media and WWE, McAfee played 8 seasons as a punter and kickoff specialist in the NFL, and played 8 years of football in college as a kicker.

You can see the full tweet from Cole below:

