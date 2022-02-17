Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite episode drew 869,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 23.02% from last week’s episode, which drew 1.129 million viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.31 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 24.39% from last week’s 0.41 rating. This week’s 0.31 key demographic rating represents 406,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 24.95% from last week’s 541,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.41 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.31 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #1 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #39 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #26 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the lowest audience and key demo rating since the move to TBS. The audience was the lowest since the December 1, 2021 episode, while the key demo rating was the lowest since the December 15, 2021 Winter Is Coming episode. The week-to-week drop for this week was the biggest for a Wednesday night Dynamite episode in over a year, since the January 6, 2021 episode, which was the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 23.02% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 24.39% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 16.33% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was equal with the previous year. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT.

The NBA game on ESPN between the Lakers and the Jazz topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.44 rating, drawing 1.312 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.584 million viewers, ranking #6 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.27 key demo rating.

NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage at 8:30pm topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.934 million viewers. NBC’s 8:30pm Olympics coverage also took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.22 rating.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite aired live from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – CM Punk revealing the place and rules for rematch against MJF, Bryan Danielson vs. Lee Moriarty, Wardlow vs. Max Caster in a Face of The Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Santana and Ortiz, Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez in a No DQ match, plus AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defending against Darby Allin in the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]