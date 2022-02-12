Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Rampage Viewing Party. Tonight’s matches were recorded Wednesday at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (**SPOILERS** if you’re interested)

Four matches are announced for tonight’s show, including two championship matches.

AEW Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. Gunn Club (Colten & Austin Gunn)

Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero)

AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker vs. Robyn Renegade

Hook vs. Blake Li

Our live coverage of AEW Rampage begins at 10 PM ET.

We’re underway with Excalibur, Taz, Ricky Starks, and Chris Jericho on commentary.

Young Bucks (with Brandon Cutler) vs. Roppongi Vice (with Orange Cassidy)

Early action sees Rocky Romero take down Nick Jackson on the floor. In the ring, Trent Beretta is in control of Matt Jackson.

Beretta tags in Romero and they double team Matt Jackson. Nick Jackson breaks up the pin attempt. The Bucks try to set up a double team, but Beretta and Romero reverse it and take down Matt Jackson with a double knee strike.

Bucks act like they’re going to walk out on the match. Beretta and Romero chase them up the entrance ramp and run right into a pair of superkicks. Bucks sprint back to the ring, hoping for a count-out win. Romero manages to beat the count.

The Bucks hit a double team on Romero in the ring and then knock Beretta off the apron. The Bucks throw Romero out to the floor. Matt Jackson helps Nick Jackson spring to the top rope for a moonsault to the floor onto Beretta and Romero.

Orange Cassidy briefly stares down the Bucks but backs off all the way under the ring. The Bucks look under the ring and find Danhausen crawling out from under the ring. The distraction sets up a double dive to the outside onto the Bucks by Beretta and Romero as we head to the picture-in-picture break.

Back from the break, Matt Jackson s in control of Rocky Romero. Beretta is not on the apron, so Matt Jackson goes into Roppongi Vice’s corner and mocks Romero.

Matt Jackson tags in Nick Jackson and they do the Best Friends’ signature hug spot. Romero surprises them with a double huracanrana. Beretta is up on the apron and Romero makes the tag.

Beretta takes down both of the Bucks. He hits Nick Jackson with a springboard swinging DDT. Matt Jackson pulls Beretta to the outside but gets a suplex onto the arena floor.

Roppongi Vice team up for a Doomsday Device on Nick Jackson on the floor. They bring Nick Jackson back into the ring and get a 2-count.

Nick Jackson flips out of a German suplex and kicks Beretta in the head, but Beretta retaliates with a suplex on Nick Jackson. Matt Jackson tries to get involved but Romero catches him and both of the Bucks get German suplexes. All four men are down in the ring.

Romero and Matt Jackson trade punches in the middle of the ring. A knee strike and back heel kick by Romero ends the exchange. Romero tries a rollup on Matt Jackson for a close 2-count.

Romero gets his knees up during More Bang For Your Buck and Beretta brings Nick Jackson down from the top rope and then catches Matt Jackson with the Strong Zero. Nick Jackson pushes Romero into Beretta to break up the pin attempt.

Roppongi Vice hit another Doomsday Device but Matt Jackson lands on his feet. He gets Romero up for the Meltzer Driver and the Bucks hit it. Beretta breaks up the pin attempt.

The Bucks clear out Beretta and hit the BTE Trigger on Romero to finally get the pin.

Young Bucks defeat Roppongi Vice

After the match, Cutler gets too close to Cassidy. Cutler gets an Orange Punch for his troubles. The Young Bucks take down Cassidy with superkicks and make a run for it.

Beretta gets in the ring, but Jay White appears out of nowhere and hits a Bladerunner on Beretta.

