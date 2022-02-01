AEW has released their “Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1” compilation album for Black History Month.

The album, in association with The Bootsy Collins Foundation, can be pre-ordered via ShopAEW.com for $16.99. The first 300 orders of the physical CD come with a commemorative poster. The CD will be released on Friday, February 18, and the album will be released on streaming platforms in the near future.

The album was executive produced by AEW in-house producer Mikey Rukus, and features an introduction from funk musician Bootsy Collins, with proceeds from CD sales benefiting his foundation. The album features 21 tracks that tell the songs of various AEW stars, performed by rappers and R&B singers. AEW’s Max Caster and Sonny Kiss also perform.

The cover art can be seen above, and the track listing can be found below.

“One key aspect of my role in AEW is to deliver a multifaceted audio experience for fans that delves into the essence of the characters they see on screen every week, as well as the stories behind the individuals who bring these characters to life,” said Mikey Rukus, Music Producer at AEW. “Who We Are is like a bunch of ’30 for 30’ episodes for AEW’s Black wrestlers. Releasing this project during Black History Month in a format that is authentic to the culture and resonates in a familiar manner, while allowing these incredible talents to share their personal journeys, is special for everyone involved.”

“Bootsy helped define early on what it meant to be a Black entertainer in America,” said Patti Collins, Bootsy’s wife and President of the Bootsy Collins Foundation. “Bootsy’s involvement in this project is a perfect convergence of the past, present and future, and we are grateful to have the chance to continue inspiring future musicians as the album’s beneficiary.”

1. Intro f. Bootsy Collins

2. In The Mix (Red Velvet Story) f. Will Washington, Wrestle and Flow, Cutright, E.Quipped

3. Taiga Styling (Lee Moriarty Story) f. True God, Shokus Apollo

4. Shine (Nyla Rose Story) f. Richa Latta, Monteasy, Jon Connor, Bliz

5. Whatcha Lookin’ At (Sonny Kiss Story) f. Sonny Kiss, Brinson

6. Victory (Jay Lethal Story) f. Alexv, Omega Sparx, Swats, Kit Walters

7. Knockout (Jade Cargill Story) f. Rich Latta, Monteasy, Anthiny King, Righteous Reg

8. No Socks (Ricky Starks Story) f. Applejaxx, Brinson, E.Quipped

9. I’m The Captain (Shawn Dean Story) f. Cutright, E.Quipped, Isaac Mather

10. Mixed Messages (Max Caster Story) f. Max Caster

11. BGM (Brandi Rhodes Story) f. Mega Ran, Touré Masters, FrivolousShara, Lost Perception

12. The Bootsy Collins Foundation f. Patti Collins

13. Underneath Me (Anthony Bowens Story) f. Zane Oliver, Quinn O’Donnell

14. Fish N’ Chips (Anthony Ogogo Story) f. Mega Ran, Tru God, Bliz, Tizzy

15. Ready to Go (Private Party Story) f. Staylo Dom

16. Legend (Mark Henry Story) f. Rich Latta, Monteasy, Wrestle and Flow

17. Who’s the Coldest (Top Flight Story) f. Brinson

18. Powerhouse (Will Hobbs Story) f. Will Washington, Righteous Reg, Gram

19. Dats On Period (Kiera Hogan Story) f. Tamira Slade, Tizzy, Bliz

20. Fully Loaded (Lee Johnson Story) f. R8ed R

21. Up in the Clouds (Scorpio Sky Story) f. Omega Sparx, Swats, Teek Hall, Doe the Paperboy, Mega Ran, K-Drama

