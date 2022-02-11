A.Q.A has signed with AEW.

As noted, AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan announced this past Wednesday that he had brought A.Q.A to AEW Dynamite to challenge AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill because she was the best free agent available for an Open Challenge. Formerly known as Zayda Ramier in WWE NXT, A.Q.A. made her debut against Cargill but came up short.

In an update, Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and announced that AEW has signed A.Q.A to a contract.

“She’s a shooting star, and now @_AQA10 is All Elite! #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage,” he wrote.

A.Q.A responded to Khan’s tweet and wrote, “My heart is so full. [yellow heart emoji] [black heart emoji] [orange heart emoji] Thank you @TonyKhan, Thank you everyone at @AEWonTV [folded hands emoji x 4] Glad to be All Elite!

She also thanked Khan and AEW on Thursday before the signing was announced, writing, “Last night was huge for me, thank you @TonyKhan @AEWonTV for an amazing opportunity! Thank you to all the fans for your kind words and support, and to all the fans I had the pleasure of meeting last night. Wednesdays are awesome! [raised hands emoji] [smiling face with open mouth emoji]”

On a related note, AEW music producer Mikey Rukus noted on Twitter that he created her theme song on Wednesday afternoon before Dynamite hit the air.

Wednesday’s Dynamite marked the first TV match for A.Q.A since WWE released her back on November 4. A student of WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, WWE signed A.Q.A in January 2021. She debuted on the March 31 edition of NXT, teaming with current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Gigi Dolin for a loss to Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae. She then defeated Toni Storm on the April 27 NXT show, took a loss to Sarray on May 4, took a loss to Mercedes Martinez on May 25, and teamed with Zoey Stark for a loss to LeRae and Hartwell on June 1. She was then released this past November along with other budget cuts, after previously being “medically disqualified” due to a health issue.

Stay tuned for more on A.Q.A in AEW. You can see the related tweets below, along with footage from Wednesday’s match:

My heart is so full. 💛🖤🧡 Thank you @TonyKhan, Thank you everyone at @AEWonTV 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Glad to be All Elite! https://t.co/JuqiwnEzIf — A.Q.A 😈 (@_AQA10) February 11, 2022

Last night was huge for me, thank you @TonyKhan @AEWonTV for an amazing opportunity! Thank you to all the fans for your kind words and support, and to all the fans I had the pleasure of meeting last night. Wednesdays are awesome! 🙌🏾😆 — A.Q.A 😈 (@_AQA10) February 11, 2022

Made it yesterday afternoon before Dynamite https://t.co/WUm7mDocz7 — RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) February 10, 2022

