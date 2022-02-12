As seen in the announcement below, All Elite Wrestling’s YouTube channel is celebrating as they’ve reached the milestone of “1 billion views” on their content.

One superstar whose contract with AEW is reportedly due to expire soon, Joey Janela, commented on the Twitter post. He requested that the company gives him some credit for his “memorable” moments that helped reach said milestone.

“Thank you to each and every person that helped us achieve this incredible milestone!,” the AEW Twitter page wrote.

Janela would reply, “You guys gonna send a plaque for all my memorable YouTube moments?”

The view count for Janela’s matches in AEW differ quite a bit, as his most popular match on AEW’s YouTube channel — the non-sanctioned match between him and Jon Moxley — has over 4 million views. But the second-most viewed AEW match of his — his match against Rey Fenix on January 22, 2020 — has around 448,000 views.

When it comes to his future with AEW, Joey Janela admitted he doesn’t know what is happening. He addressed rumors of his contract while admitting he thinks his deal will be extended with the company.

“I don’t know, I don’t even talk to them. I get a check but I don’t know what’s going on. I saw some rumors that said 4/30, my contract is up, April 30th, so I don’t know what the f**k is going on. I think it will,” he said on if his contract will be extended. “If it doesn’t, I look like a f**king idiot right now.”

You guys gonna send a plaque for all my memorable YouTube moments? #Thankyou https://t.co/D3tRZUQT9Y — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) February 11, 2022

