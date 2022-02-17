In an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, two-time WWE Champion, AJ Styles, dropped by to discuss his career, which was recorded on the eve of the 2022 Royal Rumble in St Louis, Missouri.

Styles was asked if there was one particular WWE Superstar that he’s yet to cross paths with, that he’d like to face in the immediate future. There was only one man on The Phenomenal One’s mind.

“Edge is that guy,” AJ said. “He’s so knowledgable. He’s such a superstar. I would love the opportunity to get in the ring with him.

“There was that time where I thought there’d never be an opportunity to wrestle Edge, and now, it’s here. The time is limited in which we can pull it off. Whether he or I retire first, who knows? I wanna get that match. I desperately wanna get that match and I think it’s one that most fans would enjoy.”

AJ Styles disclosed that he and The Rated R Superstar have discussed the possibility of a match in the near future. He revealed “100% [they’ve talked]. We’ve just gotta make it happen.”

In recent times, promotions such as AEW and IMPACT Wrestling have opened working relationships with one another involving their on-screen talent appearing on each other’s shows. It has been dubbed by many as the “forbidden door.” At the 2022 Royal Rumble, WWE themselves opened the “forbidden door” as IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, Mickie James, entered the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Styles declared he would love to see more crossovers.

“I would love to see it. I think it’s a good thing,” AJ said. “I’m afraid the door only opens one way. But yeah, there’s a lot of library on AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley and so many other guys and girls. So it wouldn’t be a bad thing.”

When asked what his favorite match of all time was that he performed in, the three-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion picked a matchup that was contested against a WWE legend.

“Maybe the John Cena match that we had at Summerslam. The first one,” Styles revealed. “People, they don’t understand, crowd reaction is everything. They think if you watch stuff with the volume down [Styles shrugs], but you watch it with the volume up, and you’ll realize maybe this is better. That’s everything. It doesn’t matter about the match, as long as people are responding to that match. And they were really really loud at that SummerSlam match.”

