In an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, two-time WWE Champion, AJ Styles, dropped by to discuss his career, which was recorded on the eve of the 2022 Royal Rumble in St Louis, Missouri.

The Phenomenal One was asked about his debut at the Royal Rumble in 2016. According to Styles, WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon, was not sure the fans would know who he was and did not have any particular plans in mind for him.

“I don’t know that they planned anything,” Styles stated. “I think it was a bit like, ‘hey, you know what, we need something different for the Rumble. You wanna throw AJ? Ahh, I don’t wanna throw him in.’ You know, I think there was a big discussion when I’d even go out because I don’t think Vince believed that anyone would know who I was. From what I’m hearing, or heard, that he saw nothing great about AJ Styles. Even after the pop at the Rumble, I wasn’t even going to be on the RAW the next day.”

AJ Styles explained that Vince McMahon never told him directly, but he had heard it from close associates that he’d worked with, in the past, who were now in WWE. However, after some big discussions behind the scenes, AJ entered the Royal Rumble match as the third entrant.

“Somebody believed in me,” AJ said. “Somebody convinced him like, ‘Hey, not only does he need to come out third, but we also need to have him on RAW, you know, I’m telling ya, I’m telling ya.’ I think I had a lot of guys batting for me in the process of my debut. I knew these guys. I worked with them in other companies, so we’d become friends and they understood that I was a hard worker. I was willing to get after it, I just needed the opportunity.”

In time, the WWE Chairman eventually came around and saw AJ Styles as a top-tier WWE Superstar, which ultimately saw him become WWE Champion in 2016 and 2017.

“I believe he does [when I asked if Vince McMahon believes in him now],” Styles said. “He certainly pays me like I am.”

AJ recalls the turning point in which he believed swayed Vince McMahon’s opinion, and that moment came during a guest appearance on Miz TV with The Miz.

“I think there was Miz TV, and there was a point that I needed to beat him up,” AJ explained. “It couldn’t just be. It had to look the way it should. And several people came up to me and said, ‘Put it on him!’ ‘What, what do you mean? They want me to hurt this guy?’ I kept thinking, it was at least three guys who told me that I needed to get after him, I’m like, ‘They really want me to hurt him?’

“But what they were trying to say is, listen, this has to look really good. You have to convince Vince that you belong here and that you have that pitbull that he wanted to see. And I was able to pull that off without hurting The Miz and looking like a guy who, you know, would tear you apart.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Ariel Helwani & BT Sport with an h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

