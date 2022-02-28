Alex Zayne suffered an eye injury during Saturday’s GCW The Coldest Winter show. Zayne was injured during his Death Match with Jimmy Lloyd.

He shared on Twitter that he had a ruptured globe and needed surgery. He also had received stitches in his right arm.

Alex Zayne tweeted early this morning, “Update: they had to give me some stitches before they could move forward on the eye situation. Have a Ruptured Globe, heading into surgery for that and to, of course, remove the glass from my eye. Should be in there soon. Thanks to everyone who has reached out. #GCWColdest”

He later shared another update on Twitter about getting out of surgery and that the doctor said it went well.

Zayne wrote, “Update: I’m out of surgery, drowsy af, someone drugged my Baja blast. Doc said it went well. Time will tell. Thank you all so much for all the love and well wishes. These peanut butter crackers taste nothing like Taco Bell.”

Alex Zayne wrestled as Ari Sterling while in WWE. He was in WWE from December 2020 until his release in August 2021.

Warning, the images below are graphic:

Update: they had to give me some stitches before they could move forward on the eye situation. Have a Ruptured Globe, heading into surgery for that and to, of course, remove the glass from my eye. Should be in there soon. Thanks to everyone who has reached out. #GCWColdest pic.twitter.com/VWxTD8PDGF — Alex Zayne (fka Ari Sterling) (@AlexZayneSauce) February 27, 2022

Update: I’m out of surgery, drowsy af, someone drugged my Baja blast. Doc said it went well. Time will tell. Thank you all so much for all the love and well wishes.🙏 These peanut butter crackers taste nothing like Taco Bell. — Alex Zayne (fka Ari Sterling) (@AlexZayneSauce) February 27, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]