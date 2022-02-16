It had been reported in the past that tensions between the Executive Vice Presidents existed behind the scenes. However, that apparently had nothing to do with his decision to leave AEW.

Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega all had a major role in helping to create the company. While they worked as in-ring talents, they also had roles backstage.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the relationship between Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks was always more business-related. While the tag team and Kenny Omega are genuinely best friends, that was different between the brothers and Cody.

According to Meltzer, the relationship between them all was never as bad as people had reported. They were always doing business together and in recent times the three of them had been getting along better, so that wasn’t a reason for Cody Rhodes leaving. There has also not been any word on a fallout between him and Tony Khan behind the scenes either.

When Cody Rhodes announced his departure from AEW, he sent out a lengthy statement to the fans. During that, he thanked a variety of people behind the scenes. This included a message to The Young Bucks, who he thanked for giving him confidence.

“I also need to thank Nick and Matt Jackson (these two, whether they know it or not, took an undesired and not confident lil’ cub and gifted me the confidence to become a leader of the pack), Kenneth Omega, Chris Jericho, Chicken…we started the fire.”

It’s interesting that Cody referred to Kenny Omega as “Kenneth”.

The three-time TNT Champion and Brandi Rhodes are now officially free agents in the wrestling world. There have been reports that they are both WWE-bound, with a return to the company being spoken about. It has been claimed that Vince McMahon has big plans for Cody if he joins, which could include a featured WrestleMania 38 match.

