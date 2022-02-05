WWE reportedly still has plans for Drew McIntyre to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at some point.

There’s been a lot of speculation on new opponents for Reigns after he faces WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at Elimination Chamber, and then faces Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. A McIntyre vs. Reigns feud on SmackDown has been rumored for some time, but now the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the feud is set to happen down the line.

It was noted that McIntyre is very much in the plans for an opponent for Reigns at some point. Before McIntyre’s recent injury issues, there had been talk of doing McIntyre vs. Reigns in the early part of this year as one of Reigns’ feuds on his way to Lesnar. It’s believed that the match will be better for later in the year instead of rushing it anytime soon.

One of the original plans for the Royal Rumble was for Lesnar to destroy everyone, but give some momentum to McIntyre before eliminating him. Lesnar was determined to do what he wanted to do in The Rumble this year, but he put McIntyre over in a big way during both of their 2020 angles, and had no problem with it then. McIntyre and Lesnar did have a brief exchange in the Men’s Royal Rumble this year, but things were rushed so they didn’t have time to do what was planned.

McIntyre actually addressed Lesnar eliminating him from The Rumble during a promo on this week’s SmackDown, noting that they are 1-1 now but will have to re-visit their feud later on.

Regarding Big E, there was some speculation on Big E possibly challenging Lesnar with his recent move from RAW back to SmackDown. It was noted by The Observer that Big E moving back to SmackDown was to reunite The New Day, and he was not specifically brought over to be an opponent for Reigns, or to have a singles run on the blue brand.

Big E vs. Reigns could happen down the line because WWE will constantly need new opponents for Reigns over the next year, and they already have depth issues when it comes to credible challengers. However, a potential Big E vs. Reigns feud reportedly had nothing to do with WWE bringing Big E back to SmackDown last month.

