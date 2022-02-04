Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are reportedly pushing for a big Title vs. Title match at WrestleMania 38.

As noted, this week’s RAW saw Lesnar name WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania 38 opponent. He also warned Bobby Lashley that he will be WWE Champion by then, making the WrestleMania 38 bout a Title vs. Title main event. This led to Lesnar being added to the WWE Title Elimination Chamber on February 19 in Saudi Arabia, along with champion Lashley, AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins and Riddle.

In an update, there’s now a feeling within creative that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon will make the call to go with the Title vs. Title match between Lesnar and Reigns, which explains why he put Lesnar in the Chamber, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

There are people within WWE who are pushing for the Title vs. Title match to happen, including Lesnar and Heyman.

There’s also a feeling internally that McMahon is leaning in the direction of Title vs. Title, which means the originally planned WWE Title match is off. It was reported at one point that WWE had no WrestleMania opponent in mind for Lashley when they had him win the title at the Royal Rumble last weekend.

It was noted that WWE does have a plan for both titles on the Road to WrestleMania, and that there are a number of twists & turns to come. We should have a better idea of the top matches after Elimination Chamber as things are expected to play out there.

If WWE does go with the Title vs. Title match at WrestleMania 38, there’s no word yet on if this would be a Winner Takes All bout, or a Title Unification match.

Reigns is now expected to defend his title against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. You can click here for details on Goldberg returning to the company.

Stay tuned for more on Lesnar vs. Reigns and The Road to WrestleMania 38.

