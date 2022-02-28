WWE officials reportedly see Ricochet as a top babyface Superstar on the SmackDown brand.

Last Friday’s SmackDown saw Ricochet confront WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn to set up a title match on this week’s SmackDown. This came two weeks after Ricochet’s singles win over Sheamus.

In an update, Ricochet is receiving a push on the blue brand because internally he’s currently listed as the #2 singles babyface Superstar for SmackDown, only behind Drew McIntyre, according to PWInsider.

For those wondering why Ricochet is the #2 singles babyface Superstar on SmackDown, the internal list has names like Big E, Kofi Kingston and Shinsuke Nakamura listed as tag team competitors. Nakamura teams with Boogs.

There’s no word on if Ricochet’s push will continue past this Friday’s title match with Zayn, who is expected to defend against Jackass star Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38.

Stay tuned for more.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]