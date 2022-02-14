WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon does not believe “anything is wrong” with the current WWE product, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsder.

While responding to a disgruntled WWE fan in a Q&A session, Johnson mentioned how McMahon has “a billion reasons” to shrug off any criticism, citing how WWE hit a new milestone of more than $1 billion in revenue last year.

“In his mind, he doesn’t think anything is wrong,” Johnson wrote. “The company made a billion dollars last year, so there’s a billion reasons for him to shrug off any criticisms. We are told he pushes and presents what he likes and wants and nothing else makes a dent in that vision. That’s why the shows are presented the way they are and that’s why nothing is going to change anytime soon, if ever.”

After WWE’s 2021 Q4 financial results were released earlier this month, McMahon touted WWE’s record-breaking success.

“In 2021, we reached a significant milestone of over $1 billion in revenue, for the first time in the Company’s history,” Vince McMahon said on the investors call. “We ended the year with strong performance across each of our business lines that reflected the engagement of a wider audience with distribution on new digital platforms, including Peacock, and the return of fans at our live events.

“We expect the execution of key initiatives in the coming year, such as the licensing of network content in international markets, monetization of new original series, and the continued shift to a stadium strategy for WWE’s premium live events, will further expand the reach of our brands and enhance the value of our content.”

For those who missed it, you can click here for WWE’s 2021 Q4 financial results, and you can here for our recap of the call with investors.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]