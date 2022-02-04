WWE may have had plans for Shane McMahon to qualify for the Elimination Chamber on this week’s RAW.

As reported before, Shane has been pulled from all RAW, Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 38 plans. You can click here for the latest backstage update on his heat from producing the Royal Rumble, what happened between he and his father, and his WWE future.

It’s been reported that Shane wanted to wrestle Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38, but there’s no word on if WWE ever considered that match. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that at one point there was a plan for McMahon and Seth Rollins to do something that would have led to them meeting inside the Elimination Chamber, during the WWE Title Chamber match.

This Rollins – McMahon interaction during the Elimination Chamber would have reportedly led to a McMahon vs. Rollins singles match at WrestleMania 38.

McMahon was not at Monday’s post-Rumble RAW in Cincinnati, but he was originally scheduled to be there until things went left coming out of The Rumble. RAW ended up featuring Theory vs. Kevin Owens for the Chamber spot that was originally marked for McMahon.

Theory defeated Owens in the Chamber qualifier, which was expected because Owens is one of the WWE talents who has asked not to be booked for the shows in Saudi Arabia.

The WWE Title Elimination Chamber match will feature champion Bobby Lashley defending against Theory, Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Riddle, and AJ Styles.

