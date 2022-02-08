WWE is reportedly looking for another top match for the WrestleMania 38 card.

As we’ve noted, WWE had plans for Shane McMahon to work Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 38, but those plans were nixed due to the heat he had coming out of the Royal Rumble. You can click here for the latest backstage report on why WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon made the decision to send his son home.

In an update, a new report from @WrestleVotes notes that Shane’s match was going to be positioned near the top of the WrestleMania 38 card.

Due to Shane being nixed from WrestleMania, WWE officials are now looking for a new “major attraction” match outside of the top title matches.

“This goes without saying, but the WrestleMania card is still in complete flux. It’s quite amazing,” the report noted.

A WrestleMania opponent for Shane was never confirmed, but he was rumored to face Seth Rollins at one point, and word is that Shane had pitched a match against Austin Theory. Shane vs. current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley was also rumored at one point, but there’s no word on if it would’ve been for the title.

WWE usually has most of the WrestleMania card figured out by now as we’re just 53 days away from the biggest show of the year. It’s been reported that things are up in the air more than usual this year when it comes to plans for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE WrestleMania 38 takes place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

