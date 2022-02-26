Seasoned in-ring veteran, Barry Horowitz, will be having his first pro wrestling match since 2013 this upcoming March 13. WrestlePro is hosting the event and Horowitz will be going one-on-one against “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela.

Just last Summer, Horowitz was a guest on our Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, and during the discussion he revealed that WWE Network worked on a documentary centered around him.

“I got a call from the executive producer of the WWE Network. They did a documentary on me last December in Florida,” Horowitz said. “It was great, they flew me in and treated me first class. As a follow-up, they came to WrestleStock [a fan event on WrestleMania week] a few months ago to film me signing autographs. They also talked to the fans there.

“I was only recently notified that the release has been pushed back a few months. It was supposed to come out in June or July,” Horowitz revealed. “I’m told it will be either an hour or two-hour long documentary. I know I was the first person to be interviewed, but there were a few others they got in there. So, I’m in contact with WWE now and waiting for updates.”

Though it hasn’t been released yet, we will keep you updated on further developments.

For tickets to WrestlePro Rock N’ Roll Forever, they are available at this link.

You can see the full announcement below:

