WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took to social media to congratulate Bianca Belair for winning today at WWE Elimination Chamber.

She also commented about their upcoming match at WrestleMania 38.

Lynch tweeted, “Congratulations Bianca. The only two women to win the main event of #WrestleMania go head to head in the main event of #WrestleMania. Maybe this time I’ll beat my own record. #WWEChamber”

Bianca Belair responded to her tweet, noting how last year, she walked into WrestleMania as a rookie to a champion.

She wrote, “Last year, I walked in wrESTleMania as a rookie, and walked out as the Main Event Champion! I’m ready to run it back!May the bEST woman win.#wrESTleMania”

Bianca Belair became the new #1 contender to the RAW Women’s Title by defeating Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., and Alexa Bliss, inside the Chamber structure.

Becky Lynch had successfully defended the RAW Women’s Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Lita at the event.

The WWE Elimination Chamber event took place at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Below is their interaction:

