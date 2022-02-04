WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is set to return during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

As noted before at this link, it was revealed on Thursday that the working plan is for Goldberg to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 19 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In an update, the current plan is for Goldberg to appear on tonight’s SmackDown to set up the match, according to Fightful Select. It was noted that flights across the country have been getting canceled due to weather, but as of Thursday night Goldberg was scheduled to travel to Oklahoma City, the site of tonight’s SmackDown.

WWE previously announced that tonight’s SmackDown will feature Reigns in a segment with Paul Heyman, where Heyman “officially re-joins” The Tribal Chief and explains his actions from the Royal Rumble. Reigns is expected to address his WrestleMania 38 match with Brock Lesnar.

SmackDown will also feature Drew McIntyre’s return to the blue brand from a recent neck injury, plus Ronda Rousey’s first blue brand appearance to announce her WrestleMania 38 opponent, believed to be SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

