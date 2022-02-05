WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg made his return during tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Tonight’s SmackDown opened with The Bloodline (WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Paul Heyman) coming to the ring. Heyman praised Reigns and explained why he turned on Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, and also took shots at The Beast. Heyman then called on Oklahoma City to acknowledge Reigns, but the music hit and out came Goldberg to a big pop.

Goldberg kept his promo quick, and said he acknowledges Reigns… but only as his next victim. Goldberg then proposed a title match between the two at WWE Elimination Chamber. He finished the segment with his signature line, declaring Reigns is next. Goldberg then dropped the mic and briefly faced off with Reigns as his music started back up. The Bloodline seethed in the ring as Reigns made his exit to cheers from the crowd.

Goldberg vs. Reigns was then confirmed for WWE Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia, with the title on the line. This match will come more than one month before Reigns is scheduled to defend his title against Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

Goldberg vs. Reigns was originally scheduled for WrestleMania 36 in 2020, but Reigns withdrew from the match and took some time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Goldberg ended up losing to the WWE Universal Title to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36. Reigns returned to the ring in August 2020, and has been champion since Payback on August 30 of that year.

WWE Elimination Chamber will take place on Saturday, February 19 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from SmackDown:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)

