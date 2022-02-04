Blair Davenport suffered an injury during the NXT Women’s Championship on Thursday’s episode of NXT UK.

In the main event of the show, Davenport challenged NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura for the title in a Japanese Street Fight. After attempting a double foot stomp from the top rope, Davenport hurt her ankle, causing the match to be stopped.

Davenport landing very badly on her left leg here. pic.twitter.com/TSxasx8Moo — Dan 🇮🇪 (@danthegrapsfan) February 3, 2022

As Satomura looked on with concern from inside the ring, Davenport was placed on a stretcher and was taken to the back.

Davenport has since tweeted the photo below of herself using crutches. It’s not known how long she will be out of action.

