Bobby Lashley is no longer being advertised for the WWE live event from Madison Square Garden on March 5.

It was originally advertised that Brock Lesnar would be defending the WWE Championship against Lashley.

As we’ve noted, Bobby Lashley was in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday at the Andrew Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center to meet with WWE doctors about his shoulder.

Lashley has been dealing with a shoulder injury since his Royal Rumble win over Brock Lesnar.

As also noted, WWE is blaming Bobby Lashley’s absence on a potential concussion. The injury storyline is that Lashley suffered a concussion on Saturday in the Elimination Chamber when Seth Rollins launched Austin Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. He was later removed from the Chamber match.

Below is the current lineup from MSG’s website:

* Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship

* Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship

* RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match — Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

* 2022 Royal Rumble Winner Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match — The New Day’s Big E & Kofi Kingston vs. The Usos (c)

* Plus More of Your Favorite Superstars Live in Action Including Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, RK-Bro, and Sasha Banks

