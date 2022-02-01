During the most recent edition of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on this year’s men’s Royal Rumble match. He believes that it suffered from having a lack of surprises throughout the encounter.

“I think the men’s Royal Rumble was missing those organic surprises,” Booker admitted. “I think that’s what it was missing, I think it was missing, for instance, ‘one of a kind, RVD’ showing up. That’s what the Royal Rumble was pretty much built upon. Who are we going to see that we totally didn’t expect to see, but man we are so happy to see him. One of those types of moments. I think we missed out on that, I think the Royal Rumble this year was about the finish.”

While Brock Lesnar went on to win the match, it has since been reported that Riddle was originally planned for that spot. Booker T admitted he wasn’t shocked to hear that news as Riddle is highly touted.

“Riddle is highly touted, I must say he is very highly touted,” Booker said. “As far as being a future World Champion in WWE one day. So, me personally when I read it I wasn’t shocked or surprised or anything like that. I go, ‘yeah, I can see that happening.’”

When it comes to the Beast winning the match, Booker T didn’t have a problem with it. However, he does understand why certain people were disappointed with that, and the match in general. But he did note that they can’t all be hits.

“It didn’t ruin it for me or anything like that,” he said on Lesnar winning. “But when you saw the scenario play out from the beginning you thought one way and I think a lot of other people thought it that way. I think that’s what maybe took the allure out of it. So I can see how people are disappointed and they didn’t get perhaps what they wanted as far as who they wanted to win the Rumble, or perhaps how it played out, I totally get it. But you can’t hit a home run every time.”

