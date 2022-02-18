Brock Lesnar’s career in combat sports and professional wrestling began more than 20 years ago. After all those years, Lesnar says he still gets a rush from being in front of a live crowd.

“I still get butterflies,” Lesnar told The Pat McAfee Show. “You know, I still enjoy it. I enjoy the sh*t out of it.”

Brock Lesnar is no stranger to big crowds. As an amateur wrestler, he competed in front of thousands of fans during the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. He took that experience into WWE, where he quickly ascended to the main event of WrestleMania XIX.

Brock Lesnar grew tired of the daily demands of being a full-time performer in WWE. He left the company and eventually turned to the world of mixed martial arts and the UFC. Lesnar says he discovered a big difference between the worlds of MMA and pro wrestling.

“It’s a different game, you know, entering the octagon,” Lesnar explained. “And I’m telling you, you’ve got to be – like, you’ve got to be half batsh*t crazy. Like when you go through that door – like, I built or ordered an octagon so I could, didn’t have to first – like, jitters of getting in an octagon. I’m like, ‘Dana, I want an octagon’ and like, ah boom, shipped an octagon. So I can fight in it and practice in it, you know? But then you’re in front of 20,000 people and they shut the door and it’s like, ‘Ahhh’.”

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012, where he continues to perform in front of large crowds. Lesnar is currently preparing for Saturday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. Lesnar will be one of the five men challenging WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in the titular match.

