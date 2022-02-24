Bryan Danielson revealed his desire to compete in a G1 Tournament For New Japan in a recent appearance on Throwing Down With Renee & Miesha.

Bryan Danielson’s accomplished so much in his illustrious career. He’s performing at the top of his game, so what’s left for Bryan Danielson? When asked if he had a wrestling bucket list, Danielson admitted he doesn’t look at his career that way anymore.

“I don’t have that [bucket list]. I really wanna do a G1, right, for New Japan,” said Danielson. “Other than that, I don’t really have that in a sense of ‘Oh I wanna do this or I wanna do that’. When I was forced to retire, what it really made me think is I don’t wanna take any of this for granted.

“I don’t want to go out there and just go through the motions. We’re all putting ourselves out there for injury. Our careers could be ended on any night. I didn’t know before I was forced to retire that the last match I had before that was gonna be my last match.

With severe injuries in his past, Bryan Danielson’s cognizant that his career could end at any time. Anything can happen and one injury could end his career. However, Bryan Danielson has developed a new mindset that takes all of that into consideration before each match.

“Before I go out there, just like ‘hey, this could be it’, and not in like a bad way,” Danielson remarked. “Not in like an ‘oh no, this could be it’, but like, ‘hey, this could be it’. Just go out there and have fun. There’s a certain amount of confidence that you have to have to be able to do that. I’m not worried about going out there, like I’m not worried about going out there like ‘Oh man, people are really going to hate this tonight’.

“I really don’t think about that kind of stuff. I go out there and I’m like ‘Oh man’. I’ve been dreaming of doing this ever since I was a kid, and now I’ve been doing it for longer than I’ve dreamed of doing it. Now it’s just fun and it’s just joy. It’s going out there and feeling this energy. What I’m doing now as a bad guy is especially, for me, the funnest.”

Bryan Danielson’s passion for professional wrestling is on display in every match. Besides his desire to compete in a G1 Tournament for New Japan, Danielson’s back in his element. According to Danielson, being back in the ring is exactly what he’s “supposed to be doing”.

“I’ve been going to church for most of my life. Wrestling or being out in nature, but especially like wrestling, when the blood’s coming down, there’s something that just makes you feel so alive. I’ve never felt God in church the way that I do like in a wrestling ring or when I’m on a hike with my daughter. I’m not doing it to have the best match. I’m almost chasing that feeling of doing what you’re supposed to be doing.

