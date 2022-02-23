Two new matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

The next Face of The Revolution qualifier will take place as FTW Champion Ricky Starks takes on 10 of The Dark Order. The winner of the match will join Keith Lee, Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs as confirmed entrants in the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match at the March 6 pay-per-view. There will be two open spots to fill after tonight.

AEW has also announced Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia for tonight’s show. It was noted that Danielson challenged Garcia, and that Danielson may also respond to Jon Moxley tonight.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite from the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, CT, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

* Face of The Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier: FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. 10

* Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston meet face-to-face

* Malakai Black and Brody King vs. PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against The Bunny

* Tag Team Battle Royal to determine one of two open spots in the Revolution Triple Threat against AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express (featuring John Silver and Alex Reynolds, 2point0, Santana and Ortiz, The Young Bucks, AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR, Private Party, reDRagon, The Gunn Club, The Butcher and The Blade, The Best Friends)

.@BryanDanielson, aiming to test the best, has challenged @GarciaWrestling, on a winning streak in AEW + the 2022 BOLA Winner, to go 1-on-1 tonight! Will Garcia bring the violence Bryan craves? Will Bryan respond to @JonMoxley? Find out TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite LIVE @ 8/7c on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ZfcVKRqUr1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2022

